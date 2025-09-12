Next Article
UP: Stray dog drags stillborn baby outside hospital, family chases
A heartbreaking incident unfolded outside a district medical college in Uttar Pradesh on September 11, 2025, when a stray dog grabbed the body of a stillborn baby from Reshma's family while they were sitting outside the hospital with the body.
The family had to chase the dog down and recover the body from nearby bushes.
The episode has put a spotlight on hospital safety and animal control.
Hospital staff not at fault, says superintendent
While the hospital superintendent said staff weren't at fault since the body was with the family, locals are upset about poor security and want stronger measures to keep stray animals off hospital grounds.
The silence from college leadership has only added to concerns about how such incidents can be prevented in future.