Tamil Nadu professor suspended for sexually harassing visually challenged student
T Nagarajan, an assistant professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Musiri, Tamil Nadu, has been suspended after an audio clip surfaced of him making sexually inappropriate comments to a first-year visually challenged student.
The suspension was announced by education officials in Tiruchi this week.
Nagarajan's fate will depend on inquiry's final outcome
The student, with help from a friend, recorded the conversation and shared it with college authorities, sparking an investigation.
There were earlier complaints about Nagarajan's behavior—including verbal harassment and threats to mess with students' grades.
Based on these findings and official recommendations, he's now suspended while the inquiry continues.
The college principal said Nagarajan's future will depend on the final outcome of the inquiry.