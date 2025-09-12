Tamil Nadu professor suspended for sexually harassing visually challenged student

Nagarajan's fate will depend on inquiry's final outcome

The student, with help from a friend, recorded the conversation and shared it with college authorities, sparking an investigation.

There were earlier complaints about Nagarajan's behavior—including verbal harassment and threats to mess with students' grades.

Based on these findings and official recommendations, he's now suspended while the inquiry continues.

The college principal said Nagarajan's future will depend on the final outcome of the inquiry.