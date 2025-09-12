After days of tension, India resumes truck movement to Nepal India Sep 12, 2025

Good news from the Sonauli border—tensions have eased after days of unrest, so Indian trucks carrying much-needed essentials are now getting into Nepal.

This comes after four tough days of shortages in Nepali towns.

Even the Bharat-Nepal Maitri bus, which had tourists stuck due to delays, has managed to reach the transit point after days of waiting.