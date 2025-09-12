After days of tension, India resumes truck movement to Nepal
Good news from the Sonauli border—tensions have eased after days of unrest, so Indian trucks carrying much-needed essentials are now getting into Nepal.
This comes after four tough days of shortages in Nepali towns.
Even the Bharat-Nepal Maitri bus, which had tourists stuck due to delays, has managed to reach the transit point after days of waiting.
Fuel deliveries back on track
Over 50 Indian trucks—including eight fuel tankers—crossed into Nepal under heavy security.
About 90 stranded Indian truck drivers got to head home safely.
While fuel deliveries from India are back on track (with 40-50 tankers daily), long lines at checkpoints show things aren't quite back to normal yet.
Security teams remain extra vigilant at key spots like Badhni Railway Station to keep things calm.