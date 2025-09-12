Who is Pramod Muthalik? Know more about Hindutva leader
Pramod Muthalik, leader of Sri Ram Sena, is making headlines for demanding the Asian Cricket Championship match between India and Pakistan be called off.
He called Pakistan a "factory of terror," referencing the Pahalgam attack from earlier this year that killed several people.
Muthalik accused the government and BCCI of ignoring public sentiment by resuming cricket ties and warned of protests if the match goes ahead.
Muthalik's history with BJP
Born in 1963, Muthalik founded Sri Ram Sena in 2005 after splitting from other right-wing groups.
He briefly joined BJP in 2014 but quit soon after due to backlash.
His group is infamous for aggressive moral policing—most notably, a 2009 pub attack in Mangalore that led to his ban from the city.
His usual pattern of controversy
Muthalik often criticizes political parties—including BJP—for what he sees as abandoning Hindutva values.
His outspoken comments and actions have sparked communal tensions before, so his current stand against Indo-Pak cricket fits his usual pattern of controversy.