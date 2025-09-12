Who is Pramod Muthalik? Know more about Hindutva leader India Sep 12, 2025

Pramod Muthalik, leader of Sri Ram Sena, is making headlines for demanding the Asian Cricket Championship match between India and Pakistan be called off.

He called Pakistan a "factory of terror," referencing the Pahalgam attack from earlier this year that killed several people.

Muthalik accused the government and BCCI of ignoring public sentiment by resuming cricket ties and warned of protests if the match goes ahead.