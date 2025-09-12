India may buy 114 more Rafale jets, says report

Deal to include engine maintenance hub in Hyderabad

The Defence Procurement Board is set to review the proposal for 114 new Rafale jets, in addition to the 36 already flying with the Air Force and another 36 ordered for the Navy.

These jets have already proven themselves in real missions and could get even better missile tech down the line.

Plus, Dassault plans to set up an engine maintenance hub in Hyderabad—part of a bigger push to strengthen India's air power with both imported and homegrown aircraft.