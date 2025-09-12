Gurugram father rapes daughters for years; how he was caught
What's the story
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters for years. Per The Tribune, the accused had been abusing his elder daughter, aged 17, for nearly six years and the younger one, aged 12, for around two years. The case came to light on September 4 when the younger girl told her teacher about the abuse.
Disclosure impact
Father would beat mother, elder daughter if they intervened
The younger daughter revealed to her teacher that their father would abuse them after drinking alcohol. She also said he would beat their mother and sister if they tried to intervene. The teacher then immediately informed the Udyog Vihar police, leading to an investigation. During questioning, the children's mother confirmed the allegations but admitted she had been silent due to fear and societal stigma.
Legal proceedings
Accused arrested, sent to judicial custody
The accused, who runs a rental business and lives with his family in a village under Udyog Vihar police station's jurisdiction, was arrested on Thursday night. He was produced in court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The police have registered a case under Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 65 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.