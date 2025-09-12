Next Article
Punjab floods devastate kharif crops, threaten rabi harvest
Punjab is facing its worst floods in four decades, with over 50% more monsoon rain than usual.
Rivers have overflowed into 2,200+ villages in 22 districts, destroying about 1.9 lakh hectares of kharif crops.
Farmers demand better compensation
Most of the damage is to paddy (85%), but cotton and horticulture crops (including fruits) took a hit too.
Floods have left fields waterlogged and washed away topsoil—bad news for both current harvests and the upcoming rabi season.
While the government is offering compensation, many farmers feel it's not enough.
Officials warn that unless flood control improves, Punjab's food production—and farmer livelihoods—will stay at risk.