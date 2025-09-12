Punjab floods devastate kharif crops, threaten rabi harvest

Farmers demand better compensation

Most of the damage is to paddy (85%), but cotton and horticulture crops (including fruits) took a hit too.

Floods have left fields waterlogged and washed away topsoil—bad news for both current harvests and the upcoming rabi season.

While the government is offering compensation, many farmers feel it's not enough.

Officials warn that unless flood control improves, Punjab's food production—and farmer livelihoods—will stay at risk.