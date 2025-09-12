Hyderabad man loses ₹21 lakh to fake police officers
A 75-year-old man from Yakutpura, Hyderabad, was tricked out of over ₹21 lakh by scammers pretending to be police officers.
They called him on WhatsApp, claimed his Aadhaar was linked to money laundering, flashed fake government documents, warned him not to speak to anyone as it was a "national secret," and threatened him with arrest if he did not cooperate.
Cyber crimes police are investigating
Between August 19 and September 2, the victim sent five payments via RTGS and NEFT after seeing forged letters with official-looking seals.
When the scammers kept demanding more money without returning any, he finally went to the police.
Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police are now investigating and remind everyone: real authorities never ask for money over calls—report shady calls right away at helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.