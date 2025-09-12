Hyderabad man loses ₹21 lakh to fake police officers

Cyber crimes police are investigating

Between August 19 and September 2, the victim sent five payments via RTGS and NEFT after seeing forged letters with official-looking seals.

When the scammers kept demanding more money without returning any, he finally went to the police.

Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police are now investigating and remind everyone: real authorities never ask for money over calls—report shady calls right away at helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.