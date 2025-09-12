Next Article
Assam deports 39 Bangladeshi nationals amid illegal immigration crackdown
Assam just sent back 39 Bangladeshi nationals from the Sribhumi border, stepping up its efforts against illegal immigration.
This action follows a new fast-track system approved on September 9 to quickly identify and deport those entering without permission, all under a decades-old law.
Illegal immigration
Assam says it has pushed back over 30,000 illegal immigrants in recent years—many of whom reportedly pay brokers about ₹20,000 to cross into India through Tripura.
Even with Border Security Force patrols along the long border with Bangladesh, these numbers show how tough managing migration remains.
Assam's strict approach is meant to protect local communities and send a clear signal about its stance on illegal settlements in the region.