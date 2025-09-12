Next Article
₹99 saree deal at Telangana mall leads to stampede
A mall in Telangana's Medak district tried a ₹99 saree deal on Thursday, and things got out of hand fast.
Huge crowds—mostly women eager for the bargain—rushed in, leading to confusion and a stampede-like situation.
The scene got so hectic that mall staff had to call the police for help.
People were grabbing matching jewelry and bangles
Police started letting shoppers in only a few at a time, but the crowd overflowed onto nearby roads, causing traffic jams.
People were also grabbing matching jewelry and bangles, making things even trickier for staff.
Videos of the chaotic rush quickly went viral online, showing just how wild one sale can get.