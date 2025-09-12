₹99 saree deal at Telangana mall leads to stampede India Sep 12, 2025

A mall in Telangana's Medak district tried a ₹99 saree deal on Thursday, and things got out of hand fast.

Huge crowds—mostly women eager for the bargain—rushed in, leading to confusion and a stampede-like situation.

The scene got so hectic that mall staff had to call the police for help.