Shardiya Navratri 2025: Dates, significance, and schedule
Shardiya Navratri is set for a special run in 2025, starting September 22 and wrapping up on October 2—making it a rare 10-day festival instead of the usual nine.
This extra day comes thanks to a shorter Pitru Paksha, according to the Drik Panchang calendar.
Here's the day-wise schedule
Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja on day one.
Each day honors a different form of Goddess Durga, with big moments like Durga Ashtami (September 30) and Mahanavami (October 1).
The last stretch is all about Durga Puja, celebrated with enthusiasm in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Every day also brings its own color theme, plus traditions like fasting—so there's plenty for everyone to join in this extended celebration.