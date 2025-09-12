Shardiya Navratri 2025: Dates, significance, and schedule

Here's the day-wise schedule

Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja on day one.

Each day honors a different form of Goddess Durga, with big moments like Durga Ashtami (September 30) and Mahanavami (October 1).

The last stretch is all about Durga Puja, celebrated with enthusiasm in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Every day also brings its own color theme, plus traditions like fasting—so there's plenty for everyone to join in this extended celebration.