Immigration in seconds! India expands fast track immigration program

India just expanded its Fast Track Immigration—Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)—to 13 airports, adding cities like Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar. If you're an Indian citizen or hold an OCI card, you can clear immigration in about 30 seconds using biometric e-gates. That means less waiting and more time to actually enjoy your trip.

From Delhi to Lucknow: Where you can use FTI-TTP FTI-TTP started at Delhi airport in June 2024 and quickly spread to Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad by January 2025.

With five new airports joining recently, the program now covers major travel hubs—and more are on the way.

Travel growth catalyst Nearly three lakh people have already signed up for FTI-TTP and over 2.6 lakh have used it so far.

While international travel from India jumped by a whopping 73% over the last decade, the smoother process of FTI-TTP is expected to facilitate future growth in travel.