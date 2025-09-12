Immigration in seconds! India expands fast track immigration program
India just expanded its Fast Track Immigration—Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)—to 13 airports, adding cities like Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Kozhikode, and Amritsar.
If you're an Indian citizen or hold an OCI card, you can clear immigration in about 30 seconds using biometric e-gates.
That means less waiting and more time to actually enjoy your trip.
From Delhi to Lucknow: Where you can use FTI-TTP
FTI-TTP started at Delhi airport in June 2024 and quickly spread to Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad by January 2025.
With five new airports joining recently, the program now covers major travel hubs—and more are on the way.
Travel growth catalyst
Nearly three lakh people have already signed up for FTI-TTP and over 2.6 lakh have used it so far.
While international travel from India jumped by a whopping 73% over the last decade, the smoother process of FTI-TTP is expected to facilitate future growth in travel.
How to get started?
Sign up online by uploading your documents and verifying your identity (you'll need a passport valid for at least six months).
Biometric data can be given at select airports or FRROs.
Once approved, just scan your boarding pass and passport at departure—the e-gates handle the rest.
Membership lasts five years or until your passport expires.