Nepal unrest: Delhi-Kathmandu bus service on pause
Delhi's popular Delhi-Kathmandu bus service to Kathmandu is on pause after violent protests erupted in Nepal's capital, following a government social media ban.
At least 19 people have lost their lives, and both DTC busses running the 1,167-km route are currently stuck in Nepal.
Officials from both countries are working together to help passengers
This isn't just about a bus ride—this service has been a key link between India and Nepal since 2014 (with a COVID break before resuming in 2021).
Its suspension highlights how political unrest can disrupt daily life and cross-border connections.
Now, with travel plans upended and safety concerns rising, officials from both countries are working together to help stranded passengers.