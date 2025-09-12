Next Article
Telangana on verge of heavy rains; orange alert in 5 districts
Heads up, Telangana! The weather department (IMD) says to expect heavy to very heavy rain this Saturday.
Five districts—Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy—are on orange alert for severe weather.
Plus, 19 other districts including Hyderabad and Adilabad are under a yellow alert.
Huzurabad received over 200mm rain since Thursday morning
Some places have already seen intense showers—Huzurabad in Karimnagar got a whopping 221.5mm since Thursday morning.
Mallampally (Mulugu) and Chigurumamidi (Karimnagar) weren't far behind with over 215mm each.
Even Hyderabad saw some rain, though much lighter at 6mm in Saidabad.
With rainfall this uneven across the state, the alerts make sense.