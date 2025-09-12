Telangana on verge of heavy rains; orange alert in 5 districts

Huzurabad received over 200mm rain since Thursday morning

Some places have already seen intense showers—Huzurabad in Karimnagar got a whopping 221.5mm since Thursday morning.

Mallampally (Mulugu) and Chigurumamidi (Karimnagar) weren't far behind with over 215mm each.

Even Hyderabad saw some rain, though much lighter at 6mm in Saidabad.

With rainfall this uneven across the state, the alerts make sense.