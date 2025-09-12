Next Article
Stalin asks PM Modi to withdraw OM on mining
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Modi to roll back a September 2025 office memorandum that lets atomic and strategic mineral mining skip public consultation.
The exemption would allow these projects to move forward without local voices being heard.
CM warns of environmental risks
Stalin says skipping public input threatens democracy and could harm Tamil Nadu's fragile coasts like the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay—home to endangered turtles and coral reefs.
He's calling for open debate in Parliament and more community involvement, warning that ignoring locals puts both the environment and people's livelihoods at risk.