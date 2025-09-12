Next Article
Maharashtra railway station gets new name, aligns with district renaming
Ahmednagar railway station just got a new name—Ahilyanagar—after the Maharashtra government's official nod.
This change lines up with the district's recent renaming and honors the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, a legendary Maratha queen.
More name changes are on the way
Locals and community groups had been pushing for this update to match the district's new identity.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar thanked central leaders for their support and mentioned that more name changes are on the way, like Aurangabad station possibly becoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar soon.
These changes reflect a trend of honoring historical icons through place names.