Kolkata: 17-year-old boy stabbed during fight at Dakshineswar Metro station
A 17-year-old student, Manojit Yadav, lost his life after being stabbed during an altercation with a friend, during which another friend allegedly stabbed him, at Dakshineswar Metro Station in Kolkata on Friday.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he didn't survive.
The tragedy has raised serious security concerns about safety in public spaces like Metro stations.
Probe underway to find how knife got inside
The stabbing happened in a non-ticketing area near the Dakshineswar temple entry gate—outside the main platform zone.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to figure out how a knife got inside, even though security checks are supposed to be strict at turnstile gates.
Metro officials and police say they're working together now to tighten up safety and prevent anything like this from happening again.