Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is in custody, Trump says
What's the story
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, United States President Donald Trump told Fox News. "Somebody very close to him turned him in," Trump said. He then revealed that it was the father who went to a US Marshal to turn the suspect in. "The father convinced the son," Trump said. According to the New York Post, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson.
Tragic event
Kirk shot dead during debate at university
Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday while addressing an open debate at Utah Valley University. The incident occurred in broad daylight and was caught on camera, with a large crowd under a canopy bearing one of Kirk's slogans, "Prove Me Wrong." In videos circulating online, Kirk can be seen clutching his neck after the gunshot, blood pouring from the wound before he collapses as spectators flee in panic.
National tribute
Trump orders American flags to be flown at half-mast
Trump had ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 in memory of Kirk. The tribute will be observed across federal buildings, military posts, naval stations and US embassies around the world. Earlier today, Trump spoke with Kirk's widow, Erika, who he said is "devastated" by the loss. He strongly condemned the assassination of his ally and described the killer as a "total animal."
Presidential response
'Total animal' killer
The FBI had previously released grainy images of a "person of interest" in connection with Kirk's murder, showing someone wearing a black top, sunglasses and a baseball cap. The FBI said it found shoe prints, a forearm and palm print as trace evidence from the rooftop. The agency had also announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest.