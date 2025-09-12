Russia pauses peace talks with Ukraine 

The Kremlin announced on Friday that peace talks with Ukraine have been put on hold as United States President Donald Trump 's diplomatic efforts to resolve the three-and-a-half-year-long conflict have stalled. Trump has tried to mediate by hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but Russia continues its offensive and aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Official statement More accurate to talk about a pause: Kremlin Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pause in negotiations, saying, "Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause." "You can't wear rose-tinted glasses and expect that the negotiation process will yield immediate results," Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a briefing call.

Summit deadlock Putin rules out direct meeting with Zelenskyy Putin has ruled out a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who believes such a summit is essential to resolve the deadlock. Three rounds of talks in Istanbul have only resulted in large-scale prisoner exchanges, while Russia continues to demand Ukraine cede control of the eastern Donbas region, which Kyiv refuses.

Stalemate continues Kyiv rejects territorial concessions, calls for European peacekeepers Kyiv has rejected any territorial concessions and is calling for European peacekeepers to be deployed in Ukraine, which Russia has rejected outright. The diplomatic pause comes as Russia intensifies its military campaign in Ukraine with its largest aerial assault last week, which resulted in civilian casualties and damage to a government building in central Kyiv.