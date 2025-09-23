77 PAM cases in Kerala this year, 21 deaths
Kerala is dealing with a spike in Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but deadly brain infection, with 77 cases and 21 deaths reported so far.
The state has rolled out awareness drives about better sanitation and water safety.
Rajeev Jayadevan, Convenor, Research Cell, Kerala State Indian Medical Association, pointed out that PAM can be tough to diagnose, as it often gets missed among other brain infections.
New protocols require direct testing of cerebrospinal fluid to catch PAM early
Kerala has set up new protocols requiring direct testing of cerebrospinal fluid to catch PAM early, with microbiology labs in every district helping out.
Health Minister Veena George shared that, unlike last year's outbreak, there are no clusters this time and each case is getting careful attention.
Officials are urging everyone to avoid letting water enter their nose while swimming or bathing—since that's how the amoeba enters the body—and remind us that early diagnosis really matters for survival.