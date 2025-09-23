77 PAM cases in Kerala this year, 21 deaths

New protocols require direct testing of cerebrospinal fluid to catch PAM early

Kerala has set up new protocols requiring direct testing of cerebrospinal fluid to catch PAM early, with microbiology labs in every district helping out.

Health Minister Veena George shared that, unlike last year's outbreak, there are no clusters this time and each case is getting careful attention.

Officials are urging everyone to avoid letting water enter their nose while swimming or bathing—since that's how the amoeba enters the body—and remind us that early diagnosis really matters for survival.