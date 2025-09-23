Next Article
Noida: Uber driver threatens women with rod after route change
India
A recent Reddit post has highlighted a troubling ride in Noida, where an Uber driver threatened a group of women from Gurugram with a rod after they asked to take a different route to avoid traffic.
The driver allegedly said, "I will kill you even if I have to go to jail for that," leaving the passengers shaken.
Women say no 1 helped them
The women shared that no one stepped in to help—some people even laughed at their situation.
When they called the police, they were simply told to come to the station to file a complaint.
They've also reached out to Uber but haven't received any response yet, raising fresh concerns about rider safety and support.