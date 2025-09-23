Next Article
'Legs on seat': Man sparks debate with train travel photo
India
A Reddit post from September 2025 is making waves after a user shared a photo of someone putting their feet up on another person's reserved train seat, forcing the seat owner to find somewhere else to sit.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations online about basic manners and respect in public spaces.
People share tips on how to speak up
Commenters urged the original poster to speak up, with advice ranging from "u paid for it,u deserve it! Simple," to friendlier suggestions like "Just say—dost/bhai piar hatana (friend/bro move your legs)."
The story has many reflecting on how everyone deserves their own space, especially when traveling.