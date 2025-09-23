Durga Puja prep underwater as Kolkata faces heavy rainfall India Sep 23, 2025

Kolkata woke up to intense rainfall on Tuesday after almost seven hours of rain, which caused severe waterlogging in the city.

Neighborhoods like Golf Green saw knee-deep water, and many homes were hit hard.

The downpour has put a pause on Durga Puja prep, with pandals underwater across West Bengal.

Frustrated locals took to social media, calling out the city's drainage problems and sharing plenty of photos and videos.