Durga Puja prep underwater as Kolkata faces heavy rainfall
Kolkata woke up to intense rainfall on Tuesday after almost seven hours of rain, which caused severe waterlogging in the city.
Neighborhoods like Golf Green saw knee-deep water, and many homes were hit hard.
The downpour has put a pause on Durga Puja prep, with pandals underwater across West Bengal.
Frustrated locals took to social media, calling out the city's drainage problems and sharing plenty of photos and videos.
Metro services suspended, schools closed
The rain didn't just flood roads—it also shut down metro service between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, while traffic jams clogged up spots like Park Circus.
Schools called off classes and markets in South Kolkata stayed closed as rainfall totals hit 180mm in the south and 200mm up north.
To top it off, the weather department says more rain is coming for South Bengal till September 26—making festival preparations even tougher.