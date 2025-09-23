India's solar potential estimated at 3,343GW: What it means
India just got a huge boost in its clean energy game—Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the country's solar photovoltaic (PV) potential is now estimated at a staggering 3,343 gigawatts peak.
This number comes from a national study using ISRO satellite data to spot wastelands perfect for solar panels, considering things like land slope and how close they are to infrastructure.
Joshi says study will help in achieving net-zero target
This first-ever nationwide exercise is more than just numbers—it's a roadmap for building green energy corridors and shaping state policies.
It gives government agencies and investors the info they need to plan smarter and invest with confidence.
These insights are a big step forward in powering up India's renewable energy plans.
While the country is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070 and targeting 500GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030, these targets were not specifically mentioned by Joshi at the event.