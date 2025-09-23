India's solar potential estimated at 3,343GW: What it means

Joshi says study will help in achieving net-zero target

This first-ever nationwide exercise is more than just numbers—it's a roadmap for building green energy corridors and shaping state policies.

It gives government agencies and investors the info they need to plan smarter and invest with confidence.

These insights are a big step forward in powering up India's renewable energy plans.

While the country is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070 and targeting 500GW of non-fossil fuel power by 2030, these targets were not specifically mentioned by Joshi at the event.