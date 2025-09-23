Next Article
Andhra man kills 2 lenders over loan dispute
India
In Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, a loan dispute turned deadly when Rampan Gangadhar allegedly killed two middlemen—Rampan Srinivas and Torati Suribabu.
Police say Gangadhar invited them for a meal by a village pond, then pushed them into the pond.
He also tried to drown another lender, Kumpatla Suribabu, in a canal; thankfully, he survived.
Gangadhar arrested, investigation ongoing
Gangadhar has been arrested and faces charges under the Indian Penal Code.
Police have confirmed the murders were planned and connected to ongoing informal lending issues between local families.
The surviving lender has asked for police protection due to safety worries.
Investigators are working to fully resolve the case and keep the community safe.