Coastal road project to cut Nariman Point-Mira travel time

Project will take 3 years to complete

The ₹3,000 crore project will be built by L.E.T. Company and is expected to wrap up in three years.

It includes a wide new stretch connecting Dahisar and Bhayander as part of Mumbai's broader Coastal Road plan, linking up with routes all the way from Nariman Point to Uttan.

This will further link suburban areas like Vasai and Virar.