Coastal road project to cut Nariman Point-Mira travel time
Big news for Mumbai commuters: the long-stalled Dahisar-Bhayander coastal road project just cleared a major obstacle.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared that the state has secured over 53 acres of salt land, which means work can finally get rolling.
Once finished, you could zip from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayander in just 30 minutes—a huge time saver.
Project will take 3 years to complete
The ₹3,000 crore project will be built by L.E.T. Company and is expected to wrap up in three years.
It includes a wide new stretch connecting Dahisar and Bhayander as part of Mumbai's broader Coastal Road plan, linking up with routes all the way from Nariman Point to Uttan.
This will further link suburban areas like Vasai and Virar.