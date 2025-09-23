Next Article
Azam Khan walks out of jail after 2 years
India
After nearly two years behind bars, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan is finally out of Sitapur jail.
The Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the Quality Bar land case, and his lawyer says there are no pending cases keeping him in jail.
Khan cleared of more charges
SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav welcomed Khan back, taking a swipe at the state government for "framing" him in false cases and calling the court's decision fair.
In another win for Khan, a judge also cleared him and seven others of charges from a 2016 case due to lack of evidence.
Despite all this legal drama since his arrest, Khan remains an influential voice in his party.