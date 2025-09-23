Next Article
Madurai: Senior students film junior's naked assault, share online
A disturbing ragging incident has come to light at an ITI College hostel in Thirumangalam, Madurai.
A student was allegedly stripped naked and assaulted, including being hit with a slipper on his genitals, by fellow students, with the act filmed and shared online.
The situation only surfaced after the victim's parents filed a complaint.
Case registered, hostel warden suspended
Police have registered a case against three students, and the hostel warden has been suspended while investigations continue.
This incident is similar to a February 2025 case in Kottayam where five nursing students were arrested for severe harassment of their juniors.
Both cases have prompted calls for stronger measures to stop ragging on campuses across India.