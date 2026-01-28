Several schools in Chandigarh, Gurugram receive bomb threat emails

At least eight private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning. The threats were received around 7:08am and prompted a swift response from local authorities. Schools included Kunskapsskolan School in DLF Phase-1, Lancer's School in Sector 53, Pathways World School in Badshahpur, and Heritage Xperiential Learning School in Sector 64. Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar threat emails.

Police No suspicious object has been found The Chandigarh Police said that as a precautionary measure, students and staff were safely evacuated from the school premises. "Police teams rushed to the locations and launched thorough search operations. No suspicious object has been found so far. Further details are awaited as security agencies continue their checks," it said.

Security response Police and SDRF teams deployed for security checks The Gurugram district administration confirmed that police teams were immediately dispatched to the schools with sniffer dogs. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also called in to assist with the security checks. "Upon receiving the information, police teams immediately reached the spots, and security protocols were activated," a district administration statement said.

Parental communication Schools assure parents, suspend bus services One of the schools informed parents about the threat and assured them that student safety was a priority. The school also described the message as a possible hoax. Due to the time-consuming nature of the security checks, bus services were suspended and students who had arrived at school were sent back. Parents were requested to pick up their children from bus stops or return home if they hadn't dropped off their kids yet.

