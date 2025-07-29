Next Article
81% drop in Naxal violence since 2010: Union minister
India has seen a huge drop—81%—in Naxal-related violence from 2010 to 2024, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai.
This progress comes from a mix of stronger security and more development in affected areas.
Focused policies can make a difference
Fewer districts are now dealing with Left Wing Extremism (down from 126 to just 18), and places like Jharkhand have seen violence fall by over 90%.
The government's support programs offer financial help and job training for those leaving the movement, making it safer for everyone—civilian and security force deaths are down by 85%.
It's a sign that focused policies can really make a difference on the ground.