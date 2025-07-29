First time since 2007, Nagarjunasagar Dam opens gates in July

The water release started around noon on Tuesday, with flows ramped up as more water rushed in—peaking at over 2.5 lakh cusecs. By evening, outflow topped 2.47 lakh cusecs, including water sent to irrigation canals. Marking the occasion, Telangana 's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy led a ceremonial pooja by the dam.

Importance of reservoir

Nagarjunasagar isn't just any reservoir—it helps irrigate over 22 lakh acres of farmland across both states and generates about 830 MW of power for the region.

Opening the gates early not only protects against flooding but also gives farmers a much-needed boost ahead of crop season.