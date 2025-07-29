Mumbai: 3 men held with 1.1L opioid pills worth ₹2cr
Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell busted a drug trafficking ring, arresting Pratik Upadhyay, Yogesh Singh, and Bhavesh Shah in Andheri.
The trio was caught with 1,11,440 Tramadol tablets—an opioid painkiller—worth about ₹2 crore internationally.
The arrests followed a tip-off and are part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal pharma trade.
Investigators are tracking shipments to countries like US, Australia
Investigators say the group used courier services to move these prescription-only pills, which have been tightly regulated in India since 2018 because of their high abuse risk.
This bust is linked to a bigger international syndicate uncovered earlier this month that reportedly used encrypted apps and crypto payments to ship drugs worldwide.
Authorities are still digging deeper with help from Interpol as they track shipments reaching countries like the US, Australia, and Europe.