Mumbai: 3 men held with 1.1L opioid pills worth ₹2cr

Investigators are tracking shipments to countries like US, Australia

Investigators say the group used courier services to move these prescription-only pills, which have been tightly regulated in India since 2018 because of their high abuse risk.

This bust is linked to a bigger international syndicate uncovered earlier this month that reportedly used encrypted apps and crypto payments to ship drugs worldwide.

Authorities are still digging deeper with help from Interpol as they track shipments reaching countries like the US, Australia, and Europe.