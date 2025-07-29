Next Article
Sri Lankan Navy detains 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Fourteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border, and their boats were taken too.
In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to step in and help bring them home quickly.
185 Indian fishermen arrested since January
This isn't a one-off—just last week, four more Indian fishermen were arrested in a similar spot.
Since January 2025, at least 185 Indian fishermen have been picked up and 25 boats seized over these boundary disputes, showing how tense things still are out on the water.