PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhawan, new secretariat building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially opened Kartavya Bhawan—a modern office complex designed to bring top government ministries like home and external affairs together under one roof.
After almost 90 years in North Block, these ministries are moving into this energy-efficient space, which features smart lighting, cooling glass windows, and plenty of room for meetings.
The building is part of the Central Vista project
Kartavya Bhawan is part of the massive Central Vista revamp that aims to modernize how the government works while keeping heritage buildings like the National Museum safe.
With 10 new secretariat buildings planned and everything set to wrap up by June 2027, this project is reshaping how India's central administration operates—mixing tradition with some much-needed upgrades.