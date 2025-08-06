Next Article
Coal's share in India's power generation drops to 5-year low
Big changes are happening in how India gets its electricity—coal now makes up just 64.3% of the country's power, the lowest it's been in five years.
Even though total electricity generation grew a bit last July, coal's role keeps shrinking as India leans more on solar and hydro energy.
Renewable energy's growth coincides with coal's decline
With renewables picking up the slack, coal plants have been using up their old stockpiles—coal stocks dropped 13% in July.
Power plants, which usually rely on Coal India for most of the country's coal, actually cut back on buying new coal as demand cooled off.
Their production also dipped by over 15%, partly because private miners are now bigger players.
The government is aiming for even more clean energy by 2030, so expect this trend to continue.