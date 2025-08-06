Coal's share in India's power generation drops to 5-year low

Renewable energy's growth coincides with coal's decline

With renewables picking up the slack, coal plants have been using up their old stockpiles—coal stocks dropped 13% in July.

Power plants, which usually rely on Coal India for most of the country's coal, actually cut back on buying new coal as demand cooled off.

Their production also dipped by over 15%, partly because private miners are now bigger players.

The government is aiming for even more clean energy by 2030, so expect this trend to continue.