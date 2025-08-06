Next Article
Odisha: Truck kills 3 family members, including 11-year-old girl
A heartbreaking accident on Odisha's National Highway-40 took the lives of three family members—including an 11-year-old girl—when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck.
The family was on their way to school in Kanjipani when the crash happened near Jagmohanpur chhak on Wednesday.
Truck driver absconding; police investigating
After the crash, the truck driver fled but police later caught the vehicle at a toll gate—though the driver is still missing.
The tragedy has left locals angry and worried about safety; many blocked the highway in protest, calling for better traffic enforcement and real steps to prevent more accidents like this.
Police are involved in the case as pressure grows for safer roads.