Mandi-Manali highway closed for 3rd day due to landslides

Rain-related incidents in Himachal

Travel plans are on hold for hundreds, with police keeping roads closed until conditions improve.

The bigger picture is serious—since June 20, rain-related incidents across Himachal have led to 194 deaths and blocked over 446 roads.

Even pilgrims trekking in Kinnaur got stranded after bridges washed away but were thankfully rescued by teams using a zipline.

If you're headed to the hills this monsoon, stay alert—it's rough out there.