Mandi-Manali highway closed for 3rd day due to landslides
Since late June, relentless monsoon rains have triggered landslides along the busy Mandi-Manali stretch in Himachal Pradesh, blocking the highway and forcing many travelers to spend the night in their cars.
Crews are working to clear debris and hope to reopen at least one lane soon, but movement toward Manali is still restricted for safety.
Rain-related incidents in Himachal
Travel plans are on hold for hundreds, with police keeping roads closed until conditions improve.
The bigger picture is serious—since June 20, rain-related incidents across Himachal have led to 194 deaths and blocked over 446 roads.
Even pilgrims trekking in Kinnaur got stranded after bridges washed away but were thankfully rescued by teams using a zipline.
If you're headed to the hills this monsoon, stay alert—it's rough out there.