India is setting up a special panel to tackle this
India just created a special committee to tackle the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) on the internet.
This comes after a high-profile case where a woman's private videos kept surfacing online, even after takedown orders.
The new team's job is to build clear rules for finding and removing this kind of content—and making sure it doesn't keep coming back.
Who's on the team and what are they doing?
The panel brings together officials from top ministries—IT, Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Communications—plus cyber law experts.
Their mission: set up both legal and tech solutions so NCII can be spotted, blocked, and kept offline for good.
Court wants 'Operation Sindoor' digital tools used across India
The Madras High Court wants digital tools from "Operation Sindoor" used nationwide—these have already blocked over 1,400 harmful links in other cases.
The court says this should be a model for handling NCII everywhere in India and wants updates on progress by August 19.
Victims need support, not just tech fixes
The court also made it clear: protecting people's dignity is non-negotiable.
Alongside tech fixes, there must be strong support systems so victims aren't left fighting alone if their privacy is violated online.