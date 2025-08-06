India is setting up a special panel to tackle this India Aug 06, 2025

India just created a special committee to tackle the spread of non-consensual intimate images (NCII) on the internet.

This comes after a high-profile case where a woman's private videos kept surfacing online, even after takedown orders.

The new team's job is to build clear rules for finding and removing this kind of content—and making sure it doesn't keep coming back.