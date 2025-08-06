Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 130 people evacuated; rescue ops on India Aug 06, 2025

A sudden cloudburst and flash floods have rocked Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, leaving roads destroyed and some villages cut off.

Thanks to quick action by the Army, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF teams, over 130 people have been safely evacuated so far—even with tough conditions on the ground.