Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 130 people evacuated; rescue ops on
A sudden cloudburst and flash floods have rocked Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, leaving roads destroyed and some villages cut off.
Thanks to quick action by the Army, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF teams, over 130 people have been safely evacuated so far—even with tough conditions on the ground.
Helicopter rescues paused due to rain
Rescue teams are battling damaged roads, bad weather, and no mobile connectivity, making things extra challenging.
Heavy machines are working to clear debris, but helicopter rescues had to be paused due to rain.
Leaders like PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have promised full support.