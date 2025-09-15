Next Article
90 girls walk 65km overnight to demand teachers
India
At least 90 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Arunachal Pradesh just walked 65km overnight to demand more teachers for their school.
Led by Class 11 and 12 girls, the march started Sunday night and wrapped up Monday morning—showing just how far they'll go for their education.
Students get what they want
Carrying signs like "a school without a teacher (is) just a building," the students asked for Geography and Political Science teachers after being ignored by officials.
The protest worked: authorities quickly agreed to hire the missing teachers, with education leaders admitting the shortage was real and promising action.