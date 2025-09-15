J&K: Cloudburst in Reasi district floods homes, no casualties reported

Over 130 deaths due to severe weather since mid-August

This cloudburst is just part of the heavy rains hitting North India lately. Roads got blocked by mudslides (but were quickly cleared), schools have shut down, and even Himalayan pilgrimages are on pause for now.

Since mid-August, severe weather has led to over 130 deaths across several districts—many were pilgrims—and more than 120 people have been injured.

With more rain expected soon, officials are urging everyone to stay alert.