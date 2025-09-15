Next Article
J&K: Cloudburst in Reasi district floods homes, no casualties reported
Early Monday morning, a sudden cloudburst hit Maadi village in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, sending water rushing through homes and waking up locals with a sound similar to an explosion.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there's no major property damage.
Over 130 deaths due to severe weather since mid-August
This cloudburst is just part of the heavy rains hitting North India lately. Roads got blocked by mudslides (but were quickly cleared), schools have shut down, and even Himalayan pilgrimages are on pause for now.
Since mid-August, severe weather has led to over 130 deaths across several districts—many were pilgrims—and more than 120 people have been injured.
With more rain expected soon, officials are urging everyone to stay alert.