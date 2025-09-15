IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Bengal this week
The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal this week.
Districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri are bracing for gusty winds and downpours.
North Bengal faces an orange alert due to higher risks of landslides and waterlogging, while South Bengal is under a yellow alert for storms and scattered heavy rain.
Durga Puja preparations hit by rains
The ongoing rains have slowed down Durga Puja preparations—think fewer shoppers at markets.
The IMD has also flagged possible waterlogging, traffic jams, lightning strikes, and landslides in hill areas.
Organizers are working to keep the celebrations on track despite the wet weather.
Weather forecast for Kolkata today
Expect cloudy skies with on-and-off showers all day, plus temperatures hovering between 28°C and 33°C.
Stay updated on alerts—and maybe keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.