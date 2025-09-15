IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Bengal this week India Sep 15, 2025

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal this week.

Districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri are bracing for gusty winds and downpours.

North Bengal faces an orange alert due to higher risks of landslides and waterlogging, while South Bengal is under a yellow alert for storms and scattered heavy rain.