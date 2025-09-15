Next Article
NAREDCO wants Modi's birthday to be 'Right to Housing Day'
India
NAREDCO, a top real estate group, has suggested celebrating September 17—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday—as "Right to Housing Day."
The idea is to recognize Modi's push for affordable housing, especially through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which has helped build over four crore homes for families across India.
New day would highlight India's housing journey
NAREDCO praised reforms like RERA and GST for making the real estate sector more transparent.
They see this new day as both a thank-you to Modi and a reminder that the "Housing for All" goal isn't finished yet—challenges like land shortages and urban infrastructure remain.
If approved, the day would highlight how far India has come on housing rights while keeping attention on what still needs fixing.