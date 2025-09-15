Next Article
'Brain-dead' teen coughs as family prepares for funeral
India
A 19-year-old from Nashik, thought to be brain-dead after a road accident, suddenly moved and coughed just as his family was getting ready for his funeral.
He's now back in the hospital on a ventilator and remains in critical condition.
The hospital later clarified he was never officially declared dead—there was just confusion over medical terms.
Importance of clear communication
This mix-up spotlights how important clear communication is between doctors and families, especially around tough topics like brain death.
Brain death means the complete loss of all brain function with no chance of recovery—very different from a coma or vegetative state.
Stories like this remind us why understanding medical language really matters.