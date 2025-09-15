'Brain-dead' teen coughs as family prepares for funeral India Sep 15, 2025

A 19-year-old from Nashik, thought to be brain-dead after a road accident, suddenly moved and coughed just as his family was getting ready for his funeral.

He's now back in the hospital on a ventilator and remains in critical condition.

The hospital later clarified he was never officially declared dead—there was just confusion over medical terms.