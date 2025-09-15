PM Modi opens Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata

Modi names 2025 as 'year of reforms'

Modi gave a shoutout to the Armed Forces for their success in Operation Sindoor and their humanitarian work.

He urged more teamwork across the military branches and pushed for "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance), officially naming 2025 as the "year of reforms."

Over two days, leaders will tackle how to boost operational readiness, use new tech in warfare, and turn Modi's vision into real policy changes.