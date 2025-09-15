Mumbai bids adieu to Elphinstone bridge after 125 years
Mumbai just said goodbye to the Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, a city fixture for over 125 years.
Demolition began on September 12, 2025, making way for the new Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector—a double-decker bridge set to make east-west travel smoother by linking Atal Setu with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Traffic is now being rerouted through other busy bridges, causing extra congestion in central Mumbai.
The new ₹167 crore bridge will have two levels and four lanes each—one deck connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Senapati Bapat Road, the other connecting the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL).
Elphinstone isn't alone—other old bridges like Carnac and Sion are also getting replaced as Mumbai updates its aging infrastructure for better safety and smoother commutes.