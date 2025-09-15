Mumbai bids adieu to Elphinstone bridge after 125 years

Traffic is now being rerouted through other busy bridges

Traffic is now being rerouted through other busy bridges, causing extra congestion in central Mumbai.

The new ₹167 crore bridge will have two levels and four lanes each—one deck connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Senapati Bapat Road, the other connecting the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL).