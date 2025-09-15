Next Article
Groom looks different in real life, wedding called off
India
A wedding in Shahbad, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) took a surprising turn when the bride's family realized the groom who showed up looked nothing like the guy in his WhatsApp photo.
The family had only seen his picture through a Delhi-based acquaintance, but once he arrived—with just seven guests instead of 30—they quickly spotted the mismatch and called off the ceremony.
Bride married someone else that evening
Not letting the day go to waste, the bride's family swiftly arranged for her to marry someone else that very evening.
The whole episode is a reminder to double-check details when meeting people online—especially for something as big as a wedding!