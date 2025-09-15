Groom looks different in real life, wedding called off India Sep 15, 2025

A wedding in Shahbad, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) took a surprising turn when the bride's family realized the groom who showed up looked nothing like the guy in his WhatsApp photo.

The family had only seen his picture through a Delhi-based acquaintance, but once he arrived—with just seven guests instead of 30—they quickly spotted the mismatch and called off the ceremony.