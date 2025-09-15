The project is expected to take six years

Adani to build ₹4,100cr Kedarnath ropeway, massively cutting trek time

By Akash Pandey 05:35 pm Sep 15, 202505:35 pm

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has received a Letter of Award from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd for the construction of a ropeway project connecting Sonprayag and Kedarnath. The project will be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division at an investment of ₹4,081 crore. It is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme, Parvatmala Pariyojana, and will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership model.