Adani to build ₹4,100cr Kedarnath ropeway, massively cutting trek time
What's the story
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has received a Letter of Award from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd for the construction of a ropeway project connecting Sonprayag and Kedarnath. The project will be executed by AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division at an investment of ₹4,081 crore. It is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme, Parvatmala Pariyojana, and will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership model.
Project impact
Reducing travel time to Kedarnath
The 12.9km ropeway will reduce travel time to Kedarnath from a nine-hour trek to just 36 minutes. It will have a carrying capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, catering to lakhs of devotees every year. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities and boost tourism in Uttarakhand by improving connectivity.
Project timeline
Project to take 6 years
Construction of the Kedarnath ropeway is expected to take six years. After its completion, AEL will operate the ropeway for 29 years. The project aims to enhance accessibility to Kedarnath, which attracts around 20 lakh pilgrims annually. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said this project bridges devotion and modern infrastructure.