India starts building highest dam in Arunachal, countering China's mega-project 

India has started work on the Dibang Multipurpose Project, its highest dam, in Arunachal Pradesh , according to a News18 report. The project was launched after reports surfaced that China had begun construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River. The Indian government hopes this dam will act as a buffer against sudden water releases from China's project and prevent flooding in India.

Project timeline Project expected to be completed by 2032 According to the report, the state-run NHPC Limited has floated a ₹17,069 crore global bid to build the main dam. The project is expected to be completed by 2032 with a 91-month deadline as per the tender. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been visiting the site recently to assess its progress after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone last year.

Strategic significance Strategic importance of project for India The Dibang Multipurpose Project is crucial for India's strategic security. Its two main objectives are power generation and flood moderation. The dam will be 278 meters high and is expected to generate 11,223 million units of electricity annually. Arunachal Pradesh will get ₹700 crore every year in free power from this project, which costs ₹31,875 crore in total.

Regional impact China's dam poses threat to India According to a report published in July, Chinese officials have begun construction of the world's largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet. Once completed, it will be known as the Motuo Hydropower Station, surpassing the Three Gorges Dam as the world's largest dam. This project has caused concerns in India since it could control or divert the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows south into Arunachal, Assam, and Bangladesh and feeds into the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.