Kerala drafts 1st-ever urban policy with 25-year vision
Kerala has drafted its first-ever comprehensive urban policy with a 25-year development vision, following the Kerala Urban Conclave 2025 in Kochi.
Over 3,000 people—including global experts and mayors from eight Indian cities—joined in to shape how Kerala's cities will grow over the next 25 years.
Over 300 practical ideas to make cities more inclusive
The conclave came up with 300 practical ideas to make cities more inclusive and climate-friendly.
Think social audits for local bodies, city business councils, and new ways to boost revenue like digital taxes and green bonds.
Minister MB Rajesh highlighted that regular folks, not just officials, will have a real say in how their cities are run.
Focus on smart local fixes
Kerala's plan focuses on smart local fixes, ensuring urban growth won't harm quality of life or the environment.
Plus, Kerala signed deals with UN-Habitat and UNU-CRIS to get global training and share its vision on big international platforms.